The Observance of Good Friday obscures the day of the crucifixion

On Good Friday last year Christians carry a cross on Jerusalem’s Via Dolorosa to the Church of the Holy Sepulchre, which they believe the site of Jesus’s crucifixion. But Colin Nevin says the day cannot be proven (AP Photo/Ariel Schalit)

Churches around the world will be building up for their annual Easter celebrations, even if most of them don’t even know where the word ‘Easter’ comes from and why they use it.

Part of that commemoration is the observance of ‘Good Friday,’ even though Friday is not mentioned once in the Biblical accounts, just the ‘Preparation Day’ which precedes any weekly or annual rest day or Sabbath.

There were two Sabbath days the week Jesus was crucified, the Passover (annual) Sabbath which can fall on any day of the week just as with Dec 25th, and the regular (weekly) Sabbath which always fell on the last or seventh day of the week, now called ‘Saturday’ in honour of the god Saturn.

Letter to the editor

The ‘Preparation Day’ preceded both annual and weekly Sabbaths.

Jesus, or Yeshua as He was named by the Angel of the Lord, had to be taken down from the Cross before the onset of the Sabbath, which is why many assume the Preparation Day was Friday, but if it was before the annual Sabbath or First Day of Unleavened Bread, then it could be on any day, as it is just an assumption that it was the weekly Sabbath and no other.

The Bible even calls the day a ‘High Sabbath’ which proves that it was not a regular weekly Sabbath, which is the presumption of most non-Jewish Bible scholars, who then teach this as Biblical truth.

At any rate it does not specify Friday, or the sixth day of the week.

Good Friday falls on April 15 in Pope Gregory’s calendar, but the Bible says that Jesus was crucified on the Day of Passover (not ‘Easter’) when the Passover lambs were being slaughtered for the Passover sacrifices in the Temple on Nisan 14th in the Biblical calendar that Yeshua observed.

This year 14th Nisan starts at sunset on ‘Good Friday’ when Yeshua would have had the ‘Last (Passover) Supper’ and He was crucified on the following daylight part of the 14th Nisan as Biblical days start and end at sunset, thus the Last Supper and crucifixion are on the same day/date, not on two days as in ecclesiastical tradition.

This means while the rest of Christendom is marking Yeshua’s death on ‘Good Friday’ the real date of the event this year is on Saturday 16th in the afternoon, and very few people are aware. Because the Church chooses to celebrate these things on a day of the week instead of on the actual Biblical dates, like the ancient Celtic Church used to do, it means His crucifixion date is obscured for another year.

Yeshua/Jesus knows the date He died on, but very few of His followers do.

He is also the Passover Lamb, not our ‘Easter Bunny’ (going by the symbolism in some church sanctuaries).