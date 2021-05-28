The occupation of Palestine must end

Letter to the editor

The ceasefire in the latest escalation of horrific violence between Palestinians and Israelis is most welcome.

Now Israelis can revert to their peaceful lives of ignoring the existence of their fellow human beings whose lands they occupy while Palestinians will continue to experience the slow violence of occupation, apartheid, ethnic cleansing, siege and the denial of their basic human rights.

This has to change and one senses from the resistance across all of Palestine and the worldwide solidarity that there is a new awakening. Boycott Divestments and Sanctions (BDS) is the most appropriate form of civil society solidarity we can offer and the Irish government, institutions and corporations should now adopt this policy as a precursor to lasting justice and peace for the Palestinians.

Jim Roche, Irish Anti-War Movement

