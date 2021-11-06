The protocol may be the reason why no Northern Ireland freeport has been named

Lord Kilclooney had hoped Larne would have been among those chosen to be a freeport

At the time of Brexit the government advised the UK that there would be freeports to encourage economic growth. So far eight successful applicants for freeports have been selected in England but not one in Northern Ireland.

I had hope that Larne; Belfast; Warrenpoint or one of the two Belfast airports would have been chosen.

In answer to my question in Parliament the minister stated: ”We need to ensure we meet our legal international obligations.”

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Letter to the editor

So the delay in NI but not in England to decide upon a freeport is an international obligation which the minister failed to define.

Could the delay in selecting an NI freeport be another example of the damage to NI economy by the Northern Ireland Protocol? Is that the international obligation which results in freeports in England but the delay in selecting any in Northern Ireland?

Lord Kilclooney of Armagh, Mullinure, Co Armagh

——— ———

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this story on our website. While I have your attention, I also have an important request to make of you.

With the coronavirus lockdowns having had a major impact on many of our advertisers — and consequently the revenue we receive — we are more reliant than ever on you taking out a digital subscription.

Subscribe to newsletter.co.ukand enjoy unlimited access to the best Northern Ireland and UK news and information online and on our app. With a digital subscription, you can read more than 5 articles, see fewer ads, enjoy faster load times, and get access to exclusive newsletters and content.

Visit

to sign up

Our journalism costs money and we rely on advertising, print and digital revenues to help to support them. By supporting us, we are able to support you in providing trusted, fact-checked content for this website.