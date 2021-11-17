The PUP has been rejected time and time again by the unionist people of Northern Ireland

Letter to the editor

Billy Hutchinson does not speak on behalf of unionism as other ‘loyalist’ spokespersons who put themselves on soapboxes and bins believe they do as well (‘No basis’ for unionists to continue to back peace accord, says PUP leader,’ November 8, see link below).

The PUP does not have one MLA and very little support after all their years as a party.

Simply they have been rejected time and time again by the unionist people. If Hutchinson is saying the UVF no longer accept the Good Friday Agreement then return their ex prisoners to jail. They were released under the GFA.

Stop all funding to anything linked to the UVF. Democracy in Northern Ireland is definitely not going to be determined by the UVF or the PUP.

Extreme ‘loyalism’ is about gangsterism, drugs, extortion and intimidation. These are the major issues in unionism the PUP fail to address and deal with along with the 32 Protestants the UVF has murdered while on ‘ceasefire’.

Turning a blind eye to crime and murder seems to be part of the policy of the failed political party the PUP.

Raymond McCord, Victims campaigner North Belfast

