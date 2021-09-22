The Republic’s current attitude to Northern Ireland is not ‘retrograde,’ because their past recognition of it was just lip service

Letter to the editor

Sir Jeffrey Donaldson’s labelling of Ireland’s President Higgins’ decision on the Armagh centenary commemoration service as “retrograde” is inaccurate, if not politically naive.

Such a description implies that authorities in the Republic had previously moved forward in recognising the existence of Northern Ireland as a political and constitutional entity, separate from the 26 counties and integral to the UK.

Anyone with 20/20 vision knows that any past pretence at such recognition has been mere lip service to shore up the political initiative of the day.

Michael Higgins’ stance mirrors that of Sinn Fein. The president has hardly changed his mind since he was lavishly entertained by Her Majesty during his state visit to London.

Hopefully the DUP will in future find better ways to spend their time than to meet with ministers and officials who deny us the basic right to be respected as fully fledged British citizens.

Cliff Cardwell, Co Londonderry

