The tunnel to Belfast is a strategic necessity which will nurture a more efficient internal UK market
A letter from John Barstow:
The tunnel to Belfast needs to go ahead.
The imperatives of post-Brexit competitiveness, post-pandemic competitiveness and now cost of living crises means the tunnel is a strategic necessity.
This crucial piece of infrastructure will nurture a more efficient and dynamic UK internal market complete with lower prices and more employment opportunities.
The construction of the tunnel will also make it infinitely easier to resolve the pesky protocol as both ‘parties’ can converge on a common ground ie the ending of all vexing restrictions on UK specific operations can easily be obtained in exchange for allowing IoR trucks to load goods at Belfast onto trains direct to EU mainland and vice versa. A win win.
In light of the very recent memorial service to the Duke of Edinburgh let’s call it the ‘Duke of Edinburgh tunnel’ to recognise the serious interest in which His Royal Highness took in engineering.
John Barstow, Pulborough. West Sussex