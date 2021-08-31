The ‘vote DUP to stop Sinn Fein’ mantra no longer holds sway with unionists

Sir Jeffrey Donaldson is attempting to present his party as the one to curtail Sinn Fein

Sir Jeffrey Donaldson’s response to the new LucidTalk poll — which puts the DUP behind both the UUP and TUV — needs to be more than his panic call for greater unionist unity (‘Plea for unified approach after poll finds DUP slump’, August 30).

One clear message emerging from the research is that the DUP mantra ‘vote for us or get Sinn Fein’ no longer holds water in grass roots unionism.

Just as the party has been ready to change its views and abandon its election promises to placate Sinn Fein, it would appear that Sir Jeffrey is now attempting to present his party as the one to curtail Sinn Fein.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Letter to the editor

Thankfully, the electorate are no longer so easily duped.

Does Sir Jeffrey really believe that true unionists don’t see through the spineless stance of the DUP whose every action has the primary goal of keeping its MLAs in a job. If the DUP is seriously repentant of its many betrayals, it needs to clearly say so and publicly accept that other unionists have been justified in their scathing criticism. If they are unrepentant then they must make a meaningful response to voter opinion and be seen to put the Union well before their jobs.

Cliff Cardwell,