The Word of God spread by preachers ought not to trouble LGBT non believers, but if they do believe in life after death then the reminder is a kindness

Letter to the editor

With regards to the arrest of three preachers for proclaiming the Word of God (‘Northern Ireland gospel preachers arrested by Gardai are to go on trial in Republic of Ireland after preaching against homosexuality,’ October 2, see link below), some logic needs to be applied.

If — as do the probable majority of the LGBT personages — you do not believe in God or an afterlife, then this should be a mere matter of water of the preferable ducks back!

However, if they do give some acknowledgment of life after death, then a reminder that eternal bliss awaits those faithful to their baptismal promises and this outweighs any supposedly earthly promise of gratification, and is, therefore, an act of kindness.

In the example given by St Paul to St Timothy in 2 Tim 4:2, the call to a radical adherence to Christ must be told in order for true happiness to be achieved!

Father John McCallion, M.Phil,cc. Coalisland, Co Tyrone

