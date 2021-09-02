There are serious implications for Crossmaglen if policing closure plan goes ahead

An army helicopter lands in Crossmaglen in 2000. Now the village has more terrorism displays than it ever had

As someone whose family belongs to the Crossmaglen and south Armagh area I am saddened from a personal perspective as the PSNI policing proposal for the area.

Am I surprised? No, I am not because the PSNI hierarchy have form in these issues, in Londonderry/Derry and in other areas of the country.

Once again, we are seeing an entirely disproportionate response to a PSNI gaffe; a Christmas photo taken at the most southerly police station in Northern Ireland ‑ Crossmaglen where the chief constable and other officers were pictured with weapons, and which was then uploaded onto Twitter.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Letter to the editor

The speed at which the chief constable issued a grovelling apology, ordered an ‘independent’ review which proposes to close the station along with move memorials which honour police personnel murdered by terrorists is quite staggering.

There are very serious implications if the PSNI persist with this policy concerning Crossmaglen PSNI station, the village has more vestiges of terrorism through new forms of public memorialisation, graffiti, flags and other displays than it ever has had. If the PSNI pull out of the station, then they are effectively abandoning the area to the Provisional IRA.

The same people who call for community policing models to be applied in the area are silent concerning the cold house impact of the many ‘political’ displays of Irish republican idolatry found throughout the village.

What has the PSNI done to remove these illegal displays of terrorism idolatry? To even contemplate to move the memorials is disrespectful to the memory of those who laid down their lives in the furtherance of policing and their surviving families.

There currently exists a deficit of a trust between large swathes of the community towards the PSNI — the PSNI has grossly overplayed its’ hand in placating republicanism. We met previously with the chief constable and warned him of this misjudgement but sadly this fiasco wreaks of more of the same.

No memorials should be moved in the police station and the proposed closure should also be taken off the table.

Kenny Donaldson, South East Fermanagh Foundation (SEFF has a Sth Armagh outreach service based from Bessbrook)

——— ———

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this story on our website. While I have your attention, I also have an important request to make of you.

With the coronavirus lockdown having a major impact on many of our advertisers — and consequently the revenue we receive — we are more reliant than ever on you taking out a digital subscription.

Subscribe to newsletter.co.uk and enjoy unlimited access to the best Northern Ireland and UK news and information online and on our app. With a digital subscription, you can read more than 5 articles, see fewer ads, enjoy faster load times, and get access to exclusive newsletters and content. Visit https://www.newsletter.co.uk/subscriptions now to sign up.

Our journalism costs money and we rely on advertising, print and digital revenues to help to support them. By supporting us, we are able to support you in providing trusted, fact-checked content for this website.

Ben Lowry