There is policy bias towards vaccination as a means of controlling Covid

Letter to the editor

In response to the editorial vaccine passports are controversial yet most people do get jabbed, titled ‘Vaccine passports are controversial yet the overwhelming majority of people in Northern Ireland do choose to get jabbed,’ which was published on November 27 in which the author writes “vaccines [...] offer the fastest route out of such restrictions.”

Nature, a scientific journal, asked a hundred scientists if they believed Covid-19 could be eradicated. 90% responded with the belief that coronavirus will become endemic. Dr. Paul Hunter, a British scientist wrote on Twitter “Non-Pharmaceutical interventions never prevent spread [they] only delay it…” The same scientist co-authored a scientific paper which estimates that with a fully vaccinated adult population the best outcome is an R number of 2.2.

There is policy bias towards vaccination as a means of controlling the virus of which the next stage is the vaccination of children, having already begun elsewhere. Dr. Mina T Kelleni condemns the usage of these vaccines on children. He also describes an “apartheid wall” blocking critical voices in the scientific debate. He asks a pertinent question, if herd immunity is unlikely with vaccination as it would seem, why should mandates or covid vaccine passports be advocated? Science should not be wielded in unequal favour toward the legislator’s power, freedom should never be made conditional upon either R numbers or vaccination status.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Currently the Irish Council for Human Rights have launched a consultation into the review of the Equality Acts in the Republic of Ireland, with a view to examining whether the act should include protected grounds for those discriminated against because of face-covering mandates and/or health/immunization status. As of the 22nd of November, 23159 people had participated in the survey- myself included. People are crying out for their voices to be heard.

Sarah-Jayne Pomeroy, Drumquin, M.A. Antislavery Researcher and MSc student, Drumquin

——— ———

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this story on our website. While I have your attention, I also have an important request to make of you.

With the coronavirus lockdowns having had a major impact on many of our advertisers — and consequently the revenue we receive — we are more reliant than ever on you taking out a digital subscription.

Subscribe to newsletter.co.uk and enjoy unlimited access to the best Northern Ireland and UK news and information online and on our app. With a digital subscription, you can read more than 5 articles, see fewer ads, enjoy faster load times, and get access to exclusive newsletters and content.

Visit

now to sign up.

Our journalism costs money and we rely on advertising, print and digital revenues to help to support them. By supporting us, we are able to support you in providing trusted, fact-checked content for this website.