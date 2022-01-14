Letter to the editor

The recent revelations in respect of Boris Johnson breaching the Covid guidelines and misleading the public have caused outrage.

Why should the public be surprised in light of the disgraceful conduct of previous holders of that high office?

For example, Tony Blair as prime minister arranged letters of comfort for murderers to escape prosecution and there is no outrage about that and him now being knighted.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

William Whitelaw as secretary of state for Northern Ireland arranged with the then cardinal to ensure Priest Chesney, the terrorist murderer, was allowed to escape to Donegal.

And these are only a few illustrations .

It is time there was less hypocrisy.

Will the Ulster MPs and public representatives who criticise Boris also now create an uproar against Tony Blair being knighted?

Lyle Cubitt, Ballymena

——— ———

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this story on our website. While I have your attention, I also have an important request to make of you.

With the coronavirus lockdowns having had a major impact on many of our advertisers — and consequently the revenue we receive — we are more reliant than ever on you taking out a digital subscription.

Subscribe to newsletter.co.uk and enjoy unlimited access to the best Northern Ireland and UK news and information online and on our app. With a digital subscription, you can read more than 5 articles, see fewer ads, enjoy faster load times, and get access to exclusive newsletters and content.

Visit

now to sign up.

Our journalism costs money and we rely on advertising, print and digital revenues to help to support them. By supporting us, we are able to support you in providing trusted, fact-checked content for this website.