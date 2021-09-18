There is still time for President Higgins to change his mind about the Northern Ireland centenary service in Armagh

Michael D Higgins. The official title 'President of Ireland' is not problematic most of the time, but if we are seeing Ireland as a geographical entity Mr Higgins knows is no more the 'President of Ireland' than the Queen is the 'Queen of Ireland'

It is always sad to see a figure for whom one has respect make a series of annoying missteps. Let us hope that President Higgins does attend the service in Armagh, alongside the Queen, to mark the centenary of Northern Ireland. There is still time for him to change his mind.

Wise people, like former Taoiseach John Bruton, have spotted his error and the potential for a major row. I was particularly struck by Mr Higgins’ claim to be the “President of Ireland”. He did not like being referred to, in the invitation, as the “President of the Republic of Ireland”.

The official title ‘President of Ireland” is not a problematic one most of the time, but the way and context in which he made the observation suggests clumsiness and pedantry at best, and at worst something very foolish and sinister.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Letter to the editor

As Mr Higgins knows very well he is no more the “President of Ireland” than the Queen is the “Queen of Ireland” if we are seeing Ireland as a geographical entity. Words and the context of words matter. He picked the fight on this issue, saying something that could be construed as regressive and reactionary in the context in which he spoke. He should know better than to make such a childish and unforced error.

In reality he the President of the Republic of Ireland, and the Queen is Queen of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland. That does make her an Irish Queen, by the way, but not of the whole island. This is not difficult to grasp.

There is still time for Mr Higgins to change his mind, attend the service, sit by the Queen, and help bring people together.

If he remains stubborn he will slide across the balance sheet and start to become part of the problem, not part of the solution. If he becomes part of the problem we should deal with him accordingly, for the remainder of his term.

He has some serious thinking to do. I suggest he puts down his poetry and history books, puts aside his fanciful notions, takes a long look at himself in the mirror, and gets real.

John Gemmell, Wem, Shropshire

——— ———

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this story on our website. While I have your attention, I also have an important request to make of you.

With the coronavirus lockdown having a major impact on many of our advertisers — and consequently the revenue we receive — we are more reliant than ever on you taking out a digital subscription.

Subscribe to newsletter.co.uk and enjoy unlimited access to the best Northern Ireland and UK news and information online and on our app. With a digital subscription, you can read more than 5 articles, see fewer ads, enjoy faster load times, and get access to exclusive newsletters and content. Visit https://www.newsletter.co.uk/subscriptions now to sign up.

Our journalism costs money and we rely on advertising, print and digital revenues to help to support them. By supporting us, we are able to support you in providing trusted, fact-checked content for this website.

Ben Lowry