There will never be genuine peace and reconciliation on this island while Sinn Fein glorify terrorists

Thomas Mr McElwee, who was responsible for a number of bomb attacks, chose to die. Yvonne Dunlop did not

On August 8, Sinn Fein Deputy First Minister, Michelle O’Neill, published a tribute on the 40th anniversary of the death of republican hunger striker, Thomas McElwee.

She claimed Mr McElwee and other hunger strikers “died for Irish Freedom”. In a further tribute on its website, Sinn Fein described Mr Mc Elwee as “a political prisoner unbowed and unbroken”.

However, Mr McElwee who was responsible for a number of bomb attacks chose to die. Yvonne Dunlop, a 27-year-old mother of three children did not.

Letter to the editor

She was burnt alive in her ‘Alley Katz’ clothes shop in Ballymena which was bombed by McElwee and for which he was convicted.

Sinn Fein’s comments illustrate the hypocrisy and callous disregard that Sinn Fein have for the relatives of victims in Northern Irelands Troubles — 60 % of which were murdered by republican terrorist groups.

Their tributes to McElwee is in marked contrast to the comments they made during the recent controversy over legacy issues when they postured as defenders of the rights of the relatives of victims to get closure for their pain and suffering.

There will never be genuine peace and reconciliation on this island while Sinn Fein MLAs and Sinn Fein TDs continue to glorify terrorists, publish eulogies for them and refuse to apologise for the IRA terrorist campaign of violence. (This also applies to other organisations who glorify acts of murder).

John Cushnahan, Former leader of Alliance Party and Fine Gael MEP

