Letter to the editor

It was interesting to hear Allegra Stratton reflect upon the public backlash when it was brought to their attention a Christmas party (allegedly) took place in Downing Street last year.

During her resignation speech, Ms Stratton acknowledged the ‘anger and frustration’ of members of the public as they struggled with their businesses because of government restrictions.

What this highlights is the casual outlook some have towards these restrictions until it is they who are impacted directly by them.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Whether it is politicians, special advisors, the civil service and the wider public sector, those who are employed on the public payroll are insulated from the uncertainty that the private sector (principally the hospitality industry) has to endure from government policy.

Only when their positions are threatened, as Ms Stratton has found out, do they begin to understand the ‘anger and frustration’. Ms Stratton will find another well remunerated position in the London media. The same, however, cannot be said for everyone else who have lost their livelihoods over the past eighteen months.

Adrian Lonergan, Belfast, BT7

——— ———

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this story on our website. While I have your attention, I also have an important request to make of you.

With the coronavirus lockdowns having had a major impact on many of our advertisers — and consequently the revenue we receive — we are more reliant than ever on you taking out a digital subscription.

Subscribe to newsletter.co.uk and enjoy unlimited access to the best Northern Ireland and UK news and information online and on our app. With a digital subscription, you can read more than 5 articles, see fewer ads, enjoy faster load times, and get access to exclusive newsletters and content.

Visit

now to sign up.

Our journalism costs money and we rely on advertising, print and digital revenues to help to support them. By supporting us, we are able to support you in providing trusted, fact-checked content for this website.