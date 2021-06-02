Too concerned by sensitivities
First of all, many thanks to all those UK military reservists who stepped up to the line to help out with the Covid situation in Northern Ireland.
Air Marshal Sean Reynolds, the RAF’s representative in NI, said, as the medics withdrew: “When we are asked to help, we help.”
He also said: “We have kept a very low profile because we are aware of the sensitivities.”
But why does a senior military officer feel the need to say that he is aware of “sensitivities” here in relation to this work? It seems to me to reflect a wider culture across society of the authorities pandering to Irish republicans!
Andrew Henderson,
Limavady