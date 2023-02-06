Tragic head of Epsom College had taken over from a Northern Irish principal Jay Piggot, who spent a successful decade at the helm
Emma Pattison – the Surrey headteacher found dead at home with her husband and daughter at the weekend – had taken over as head of Epsom College from a Ulster-born principal.
Jay Piggot had been at the helm of the private school in Surrey for a decade, from 2012 until a few months ago.
Prior to that Mr Piggot had been head teacher at Campbell College in east Belfast, and before that a master at the world famous Eton College in Berkshire. When Mr Piggot left Epsom last year, the school credited him with having presided over "a decade of remarkable transformation".
It then hired Mrs Pattison, who had "excelled" in her application for the top job.
Mrs Pattison was found dead at her home with her husband and daughter on Sunday. Surrey Police have not disclosed the cause of their deaths but said they are confident that no-one else was involved.
Epsom's chair of governors, Dr Alastair Wells, said last year of Mr Piggot: “Under Jay’s leadership there has been truly transformative change at the college.
"Epsom is a much-improved school for his time at the helm and I am grateful to him for his inspirational leadership which has changed the way we educate Epsomians."
He later said of Mrs Pattison's successful application to replace Mr Piggot: “Emma emerged from a strong field as a most impressive candidate.”
Dr Wells added: “She excelled and excited the governors with her vision for the College. Epsom’s pupils were similarly impressed; at the final interview Emma taught a class for 30 minutes on a topic of her choice, which was ‘identity’. The lesson was of such outstanding quality it concluded with spontaneous applause from the pupils.”
Mrs Pattison also paid tribute to her predecessor, saying she was “delighted and honoured” to have been appointed Head of Epsom College.
"It is a school I have long admired, with an enviable reputation, and George and I can’t wait to meet the pupils, parents and staff and to become part of this wonderful community.
"It is my aim to ensure that Epsom continues the upward trajectory on which it finds itself thanks to a decade of transformative leadership from Jay Piggot. I am grateful to him and his wife Poppy for leaving me with a school of so many talents and strengths, and for making me and my family feel so welcome.
"It is our intention to make our home and our school equally as welcoming in the months and years to come.”
