Jay Piggot had been at the helm of the private school in Surrey for a decade, from 2012 until a few months ago.

Prior to that Mr Piggot had been head teacher at Campbell College in east Belfast, and before that a master at the world famous Eton College in Berkshire. When Mr Piggot left Epsom last year, the school credited him with having presided over "a decade of remarkable transformation".

It then hired Mrs Pattison, who had "excelled" in her application for the top job.

Mr Jay Piggot, the headmaster of Epsom College prior to Emma Pattison, who before that was principal at Campbell College in east Belfast. He stepped down from Epsom at the end of the 2021-22 academic year after what the school called "a decade of remarkable transformation".

Mrs Pattison was found dead at her home with her husband and daughter on Sunday. Surrey Police have not disclosed the cause of their deaths but said they are confident that no-one else was involved.

Epsom's chair of governors, Dr Alastair Wells, said last year of Mr Piggot: “Under Jay’s leadership there has been truly transformative change at the college.

"Epsom is a much-improved school for his time at the helm and I am grateful to him for his inspirational leadership which has changed the way we educate Epsomians."

He later said of Mrs Pattison's successful application to replace Mr Piggot: “Emma emerged from a strong field as a most impressive candidate.”

The late Epsom College head Emma Pattison, 45, her husband George, 39, and their daughter Lettie, seven, who were all found dead in the school on Sunday. Mrs Pattison had said that the hoped to make the school and her home as welcoming as Mr Piggot and his wife had done: Photo: John Wildgoose/Epsom College/PA Wire

Dr Wells added: “She excelled and excited the governors with her vision for the College. Epsom’s pupils were similarly impressed; at the final interview Emma taught a class for 30 minutes on a topic of her choice, which was ‘identity’. The lesson was of such outstanding quality it concluded with spontaneous applause from the pupils.”

Mrs Pattison also paid tribute to her predecessor, saying she was “delighted and honoured” to have been appointed Head of Epsom College.

"It is a school I have long admired, with an enviable reputation, and George and I can’t wait to meet the pupils, parents and staff and to become part of this wonderful community.

"It is my aim to ensure that Epsom continues the upward trajectory on which it finds itself thanks to a decade of transformative leadership from Jay Piggot. I am grateful to him and his wife Poppy for leaving me with a school of so many talents and strengths, and for making me and my family feel so welcome.

Epsom College in Surrey, which was in mourning yesterday. Its previous headmaster Jay Piggott had been highly regarded when he retired last summer, as was his recently appointed successor, Emma Pattison. Photo: Stefan Rousseau/PA Wire

"It is our intention to make our home and our school equally as welcoming in the months and years to come.”