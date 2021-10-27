Unionists should seek logistical support for trade between Northern Ireland and Great Britain

Lorries in the Department of Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs (DAERA) site in Duncrue Street, near Belfast port, which is one of the sites when lorries roll off the ferries from Great Britain to get checked

Ben Lowry takes over the editorship of the News Letter at a crucial time (see links below).

His commentary, and the expression he allows to competing perspective, will be all the more important over the next few months, because we risk losing the advantage that, at last, seems to be coming our way.

There is certainly a change in the government’s attitude to the Protocol, and to the EU. The more robust approach seems genuine, though we have been caught out before. The new DUP leader seems strong, as do other unionist leaders.

Letter to the editor

Growing geopolitical dangers, and perhaps the likely new administration in Berlin, suggest that most EU countries will want to avoid a serious rift with the UK over the protocol. France is, unsurprisingly, a possible outlier here, and, of course, some politicians in the Republic of Ireland itself.

One day, perhaps, the EU will move on from Dublin’s incessant demands. Dublin may, or may not, be more helpful behind the scenes, But, we have to deal with China, Russia, North Korea, climate change. There is an ancient map in Hereford cathedral showing Jerusalem at the centre of the world. I have yet to spot a world or European map centred on Dublin, and with Germany, the UK and France on the periphery.

Nonetheless, we will have to compromise on the Protocol, which is clearly in the process of being re-written. We will not get everything we want.

We should use the leverage that is coming our way. Boris Johnson wants a victory on the Protocol, and improved relations, even support, from unionists. ‘Sweeteners’ will be available, to persuade unionists to accept a final deal.

Could I humbly suggest that, provided any deal is basically good, the ‘sweeteners’ are chosen with great strategic care, and are not directly monetary in nature. Every politician likes a few hundred million pounds extra, here and there, for constituents and pet projects.

But, what matters more than almost anything else, in securing Northern Ireland’s place in the Union, is a large, and growing, volume of trade and other contacts between NI and GB. So, whatever the final Protocol deal, provided there is one, unionists should ask for even more logistical support, permanent and growing, to be put in place by the UK government to facilitate the growth of trade between NI and GB, and to facilitate other exchanges.

This cannot be left to the free market.

When all the dust has settled there should be someone watching key metrics, ensuring that trade volumes and other exchanges between NI and GB grow even faster than between North and South. There should be mechanisms in place to ensure that they do.

We are a sovereign state and such ambitions, if carefully implemented within the rules, are permissible, and distinct from the Belfast Agreement.

They are internal matters.

John Gemmell, Wem, Shropshire

