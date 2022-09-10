Veterans will be deeply saddened
A letter from Danny Kinahan
On behalf of the veteran community here in Northern Ireland, I would like to convey our deepest sympathies to the royal family.
For what has been most people’s lifetime, Her Majesty The Queen has been a steadfast and remarkable presence in her committed and selfless service to the United Kingdom and the Commonwealth.
As a veteran, Her Majesty was a person who was involved, very well informed, and supportive of the work of the armed forces as our Commander in Chief.
I know that veterans here in Northern Ireland, of all services Navy, Army and Royal Air Force will be deeply saddened by the passing of Her Majesty The Queen.
Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II will be greatly missed. Her legacy in commitment, service, graciousness and leadership will shine as a light in history, and can only inspire those who carry on in public duty. God save the King.
Danny Kinahan,
NI Veterans Commissioner