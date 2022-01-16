Letter to the editor

There are too many what ifs and what would have beens in Tom Nash’s letter (‘After a centenary of Northern Ireland try to imagine if it had never existed,’ January 12. The letter can be read below, see link) for it to have any meaning.

If Home Rule had been implemented in 1914 there might not have been an Easter rising and the momentum for independence might have been slowed if not halted by a substantial pro Union bloc.

Ireland might still have been in the UK or at very least Commonwealth at the outbreak of the second world war and might well have provided that vital role of support for the war effort.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Noel McCune, Newry

——— ———

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this story on our website. While I have your attention, I also have an important request to make of you.

With the coronavirus lockdowns having had a major impact on many of our advertisers — and consequently the revenue we receive — we are more reliant than ever on you taking out a digital subscription.

Subscribe to newsletter.co.uk and enjoy unlimited access to the best Northern Ireland and UK news and information online and on our app. With a digital subscription, you can read more than 5 articles, see fewer ads, enjoy faster load times, and get access to exclusive newsletters and content.

Visit

now to sign up.

Our journalism costs money and we rely on advertising, print and digital revenues to help to support them. By supporting us, we are able to support you in providing trusted, fact-checked content for this website.