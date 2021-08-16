Western drugs problem will get even worse with fall of Afghanistan

Letter to the editor

It seems inevitable, the fall of the government in Afghanistan and the return of the Taliban.

For western society this has profound implications not yet being considered.

Afghanistan is the world’s largest supplier of heroin and the drug has funded the Taliban’s war.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It is estimated 60% of the heroine destroying American lives comes from Afghanistan and for Europe circa 80% is from this source.

Heroin drug dealers and users have been funding the Taliban.

Whatever restraints the war placed on this terrible trade will be completely gone and the opium poppy farmers will be unshackled.

The Taliban will need to fill their coffers and Afghanistan will be a narco-state.

The USA and Europe will be the target for increased sales of this life destroying drug.

Western society’s illegal drugs problem is dreadful; but it’s likely to get much worse.