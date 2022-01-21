What do IRA victims who lost sisters, mothers, daughters and nieces think of how Sinn Fein values women?

Heidi Hazell

The gaucherie of Michelle O’Neill of Sinn Fein in eulogizing the actions of IRA killer Thomas McElwee who, amongst other crimes, burned to death young mother Yvonne Dunlop, generated massive amounts of negative publicity for Sinn Fein last year.

Responding to this huge negative criticism, Sinn Fein duly trooped out Eoin O’Broin who responded in an interview to Senan Molony of The Independent, on August 10, 2021 that he was “comfortable” commerating Thomas McElwee.

Potential voters, especially females and those with daughters and sisters, who areconsidering voting for Sinn Fein north and south of the border, need to digest those words carefully and considerately and ask in light of the most recent tragic events concerning the tragic murder of Ashling Murphy how Sinn Fein stand in the area of women rights.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Letter to the editor

In light of the events of recent days the faux outrage of Sinn Fein is rather despicable and hypocritical and can be only called out for what it is: bandwagon politics.

Maybe a good idea would be to ask the family members of Jean McConville, Joanne Mathers, Mary Travers, Alberta Quinton , Caroline Moreland, Heidi Hazell (pictured) and Colleen McMurray - to name but a few - murdered in an IRA campaign which Sinn Fein say was justified, how Sinn Fein stand in the area of the protection of women’s rights.

Edward O’Neill, Survivor of the UVF’s 1974, Dublin / Monaghan attacks

More from the News Letter:

Click here: WATCH: Odd speech by chief NI Protocol negotiator Liz Truss shows her enraged by imported cheese but overjoyed at pork markets

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this story on our website. While I have your attention, I also have an important request to make of you.

With the coronavirus lockdowns having had a major impact on many of our advertisers — and consequently the revenue we receive — we are more reliant than ever on you taking out a digital subscription.

Subscribe to newsletter.co.uk and enjoy unlimited access to the best Northern Ireland and UK news and information online and on our app. With a digital subscription, you can read more than 5 articles, see fewer ads, enjoy faster load times, and get access to exclusive newsletters and content.

Visit

https://www.newsletter.co.uk/subscriptionsnow to sign up.

Our journalism costs money and we rely on advertising, print and digital revenues to help to support them. By supporting us, we are able to support you in providing trusted, fact-checked content for this website.