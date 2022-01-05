Letter to the editor

As I began to read Monday’s News Letter (January 3), I was drawn to two items: Jeffrey Donaldson’s message to Liz Truss that she must give a date to the conclusion to the Northern Ireland Protocol talks (‘DUP warns Liz Truss of major implications if UK does not set deadline over Northern Ireland Protocol talks’), and Edwin Poots making arrangements with the EU commission over the movement of livestock (‘Edwin Poots in pledge to secure Great Briain to Northern Ireland livestock trade’).

The very people who have been unionist leaders as the deceitful Boris Johnson and the Eire government have inflicted a heinous protocol on the people of Northern Ireland.

In a previous letter (‘After all the bluster, the DUP is again putting off any action against Northern Ireland Protocol until next year,’December 24), I questioned if Sir Jeffrey was having difficulty taking his party along with his views.

This may explain the prolonging of any significant action by the DUP on the protocol.

We all know that the UFU gave a welcome to Mrs May’s plans for a backstop arrangement. Mr Poots should clarify why he did not even mention the protocol in the Monday’s report on livestock movements, which he says have long taken place, as if they have nothing to do with the new Irish Sea border. I thought such checks had been greatly increased.

It could look like he is on a solo run to get the best deal for the farming community no matter what the outcome of talks.

If this is correct, surely Mr Donaldson should be taking him to task and insisting that he tows the party line and does not encourage any pro-protocol elements.

If unionist farmers believe in the Union, surely they should be backing the rest of the unionist family to eradicate the Union-destroying protocol?

If ever we needed to close ranks within unionism, with the aim of dismantling this undemocratic power grab by Eire and the EU, it is now.

We must not be short-sighted. We should look beyond our own pockets to the future of our children and grandchildren within the United Kingdom.

John Mulholland, Doagh

