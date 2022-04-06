Whilst condemning Ukrainian suffering the West must look to its own misdeeds... or is all human life not of equal value?

Letter to the editor

If same rules are applied to journalists who broadcast and expose Russia war crimes, as USA, Britain and NATO applied to Julian Assange of Wikileaks for exposing and broadcasting their war crimes, all western TV, radio, and print media would be on their way to prison for a decade and more (and if the yanks got a hold of them there sentence would be 150 plus years hard labour, the only consolation being they would have they would never complete their sentence).

A couple of points in a similar vein.

I cannot recall the great and the good of Britain and Ireland throwing open their doors open and welcoming the victims of NATO’s wars, or indeed the leaders of Iraq, Afghanistan, Libya, Syria, or Yemen, having access 24/7 to western TV and radio, and the emblem of their flag being on every MP’s lapel. Why not?

And why are the great and the good not loading up vans lorries and even planes with all kinds medicine, etc, to assist the millions of Muslim victims of British, US, and NATO war crimes?

Is all human life not of equal value?

Peter McEvoy, Banbridge