LGBT activists should ask if they, like many others, are just pawns in the PIRA long war

I wonder if those impressionable young folk on Saturday’s Belfast Pride Parade are aware that Sinn Fein, their champions, sent an ambassador to Nazi Germany when that vile regime were torturing and executing homosexuals alongside Jews in death camps?

His name was Sean Russel and he is one of those Mary Lou McDonald and Martina Anderson refer to as ‘The Patriot Dead’ when they assemble even to this day at his Dublin statue?

Letter to the editor

Are they aware that Israel is the only Middle East place where the LBGT community flourishes and boasts of having one of the biggest and oldest Pride parade?

Do they know that Sinn Fein are sworn enemies of Israel, whilst championing Palestine where the LBGT community daily faces persecution and even death?

Are they also aware that that Martina Anderson Sinn MEP is the self appointed ‘EU Champion’ of the Iranian supported Palestine terror groups?

This is the same Iran that just a few months ago executed a gay man.

Last week I heard a number of LBGTQ activists relate how they were vilified, demonised, afraid of exposure, scared to go to doctors and generally treated badly.

Well I would like them to know that they are not alone in their misery. Soldiers and policemen who served here during the Troubles suffer the very same at the hands of Sinn Fein/PIRA.

They are vilified and demonised constantly in the Sinn Fein/PIRA quest to rewrite history.

They are often afraid to get medical or other help in case their personal security is jeopardised and are made exceptionally unwelcome in the council areas now controlled by Sinn Fein.

Their sacrifice in saving this community, including its LBGTQ citizens, from anarchy is spat on by Sinn Fein/PIRA, who are rewriting history to portray themselves as noble ‘soldiers and patriots’.

They are desperate to hide the fact that terrorists had rapists and child killers in their ranks as is now weekly revealed by the press.

Are the LBGTQ community aware that SF/PIRA support for them has been paid for by the blood of those they murdered during their 30 year terror campaign?

The LBGTQ community are not well served by having an organisation as evil as Sinn Fein/PIRA as its champions.

It should question their motives and ask why Sinn Fein does not unreservedly condemn Palestine for the appalling treatment of its LBGTQ citizens? It should question why SF/PIRA are not stridently demanding the same liberties for the Palestinian LBGTQ community which they have here on your behalf as a ‘Red Line’ for power sharing?

Finally they should search their souls asking if they, like many others, are just pawns in the SF/PIRA long war?

Tom Nash, Lisburn