Local motorcycling blessed with talent

It is a fitting climax to her season – a win to complement her consistent performances at every race meeting this year – when Melissa Kennedy has really ridden very well.

2019 has been her best yet.

As a fan I would congratulate her through your esteemed publication, which covers motor cycling so well. Thank you.

Great news too about young Tommy Henry taking the senior support class title in 2019. He has done extremely well. I read with interest that at Kikistown young Rossi Dobson was a winner at the weekend short circuit. In Irish racing there is an abundance of talent,and you have a great reporter in Kyle White.

Joe Spence, Kells