Many fine gestures of support and sacrifice at Christmas

It has been a year of political and social difficulties in the UK and Ireland and in much of the rest of the world, as the Queen and Pope and others — such as Canon Ian Ellis, opposite — have observed.

There have been bumps, or even darkness, to adapt some of their wording.

There is, however, as these observers acknowledge, at lot of light and goodness too.

It is important not to lose sight of that at this time of reflection, celebration, festivities and thanks.

This edition of the News Letter reports on just a fraction of that goodness.

Common Grounds cafe in Belfast has now for the 13th year in a row provided Christmas lunches for people in need.

This year they had so many volunteers for their venture that they had to turn people away.

The Bengal Brasserie has also offered free meals, and a soup kitchen and others were volunteering.

In England, an anonymous young boy offered his savings to help treat those who work over the Christmas holiday.

Meanwhile, right across the UK people were as ever working in hospitals and in the emergency services, tending to the vulnerable and injured and sick.

Charity workers were lending a sympathetic ear to the vulnerable.

These fine works at time of the year when it easy for any of us to become somewhat self-preoccupied.

It is of course not only understandable for people across society to make time for their loved ones, particularly when there are so many pressures on families and employees.

But it is then easy to overlook those who are without support.

It is all the more remarkable and admirable when people sacrifice some of their well earned personal time to help others in greater need.