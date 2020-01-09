Marian Finucane was one of Ireland’s broadcasting legends

The person who put women’s issues at the top of the news agenda in Ireland.

The consummate professional, unassuming and strong.

The one who tackled topics from contraception to menstruation in a male dominated society through her show ‘The Woman’s Programme’.

Marian Finucane revolutionised broadcasting in the Republic. Like her friend and colleague in RTE Gay Byrne, who died shortly before her, she was an Irish media legend.

When Leo Varadkar was elected as Ireland’s first gay Taoiseach, you could hear the pride in her voice. She congratulated him on her show referring to the prejudice of the past. She knew how far our country had come, encapsulated in her words ‘we all wish him well’.

On last Friday’s influential RTE television Late Late show, her work was celebrated. This woman was not afraid to challenge patriarchy in Ireland. Along with others like Nuala O’Faolain, Marian was an architect of change. In the 1980s, there was a growing movement of women like Nell McCafferty driving a feminist agenda. Marian became a champion of this movement.

A soothing echo in many homes at the weekend, her voice was reassuring yet serious and even mischievous at times. She asked difficult questions while maintaining a sense of impartiality.

Since her sudden death, those who were closest to her have recalled her sense of fun and devilment.

True to her profession, she asked questions and got answers. Marian was a listener and known for her preparation. She famously read a letter on a show about a man who put his wife is a psychiatric ward. Her tone said: what man had the right to do this to a woman?

It is telling that Marian did charity work in Africa.

Her life was not without sadness, losing her daughter Sinead to leukaemia. She paid tribute to Maeve Binchy two years ago, dying at 73, yet wouldn’t make this age herself. She was about to become a grandmother.

In the words of Olivia O’Leary, Marian Finucane put the women’s agenda on the news agenda.

• Wayne Tobin is a student and graduate of Trinity College Dublin