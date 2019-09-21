Martina Anderson discards MEP dress code

While some may say ‘good old Martina’ with regard to Martina Anderson, others will not.

Her latest spectacle in the European parliament (wearing a Republic of Ireland football shirt) speaks more about her as a person than anything else.

I’m sure that the EU parliament would have some form of dress code and code of conduct that members are expected to abide by, but not Ms Anderson.

It suggest that she has no respect for anything that isn’t part of her own bitter agenda, and apparent hatred for anything British.

It is difficult to believe that this is a British MEP. Are not such MEPs paid for by the nation state from which they come, in this case by British taxpayers? Who is supposed to represent me a unionist amongst others?

If she feels so strongly about remaining an EU citizen, which she believes is her right, then move to southern Ireland and see how many will vote for her there.

David Love, Limavady