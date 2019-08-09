Mary Lou no-one in their right mind would want to live in your united Ireland when Brexit arrives

With regard to the visit of Boris Johnson on July 31, our TV screens were adorned with the ‘respect demanders’ of Sinn Fein hissing their venom as part of a non-welcoming ceremony for our new prime minister.

Their assault started off with a bit of tail rattling over the DUP dining out with Mr Johnson and trying to make issue of impartiality from the DUP/Conservative party’s confidence and supply arrangement which has benefited SF’s voters as much as anyone else in terms of the extra revenue raised.

Mary Lou McDonald’s amnesia however surfaced again when she chose to forget about the clandestine dinners that republicans have held over the years and whose intentions would have been anything but in favour of pro-unionists.

This culminated in Ms McDonald dictating to the UK PM that a border poll must be called.

Mary Lou, who, including your supporters, in their right mind would want to live in your united Ireland when Brexit arrives?

Don’t all of the predictions of economic downturn, inflation, food shortages, job losses etc in the Republic, speak for themselves?

Not to mention a myriad of other crucial issues such as protection for pro-unionist peoples from your republican brethren.

If Leo Varadkar smugly thinks he can use Europe to smash the UK by forcing a ‘no deal’ to subsequently unite Ireland, then he is a bigger fool than what Boris Johnson is portrayed to be!

Archibald Toner, Dromore, Co Down

Inform people ahead of key poll

The UK held the EU referendum whilst depriving the public of facts and details of the true impact of the withdrawal from the EU on the health, wealth and livelihood of our citizens and business community. However the vote was taken and we must live with the consequences.

We are in danger of the same ignorance if it came to a vote on a border poll.

There is no doubt there will be a border poll in the near future and I believe it is your job as a newspaper to answer the question “are we better off staying in the UK or joining a united Ireland”.

You have excellent journalists who could create a running feature comparing lifestyles in the north and south.

A comparison between families, students, seniors, farmers, and business people.

It is only when people see the impact on their own circumstances and lifestyle can they make an informed judgement not with their heart but with their head.

I do hope the News Letter takes a proactive stance on this matter.

Caroline Lindsay,

Ballygally