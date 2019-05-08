Mayor raised £104k for leukaemia fight

It was my privilege to have known Seamus Close for over 30 years and I always found him to be very approachable and helpful.

On behalf of the council I would like to convey deepest sympathies to his wife Deirdre, his children Christopher, Brian, Stephen and Natasha and their wider family circle.

Seamus was a true gentleman and ambassador for Lisburn during his time as both a councillor and an MLA.

He was awarded an OBE in 1997 for his services to Lisburn Borough Council.

When serving as mayor of Lisburn Borough Council in 1993-1994 he worked with groups across the area to enhance the quality of life and safety of residents.

He was an advocate for strict dog licensing in the area and this is one of his many initiatives that the council continues today.

During his mayoral term he raised £104,000 for leukaemia-related charities – a cause close to his heart.

Seamus always made everyone feel welcome and a part of the Lisburn community; and this is one of the reasons he was granted Freedom of Lisburn City in 2010.

He was a passionate campaigner on subjects that mattered to the residents such as being able to purchase their own homes from the NI Housing Executive.

Seamus really did make an invaluable contribution to both local life and Northern Ireland as a whole.

Seamus was a real family man and Deirdre and his family remain in the thoughts and prayers of both council staff and elected members.

Uel Mackin, Mayor of Lisburn and Castlereagh City Council