McDowell deserves respect but not the LIV tour he has joined

News Letter editorial

Harrington was speaking at a charity event in Co Limerick, the JP McManus pro-am.

“Being here is a little bit like Christmas dinner or Thanksgiving for your family,” said the Dubliner. “You know, you could have a sibling sitting there and you could be — we’ll Americanise it — you could be a Republican, they could be a Democrat, but you’re all friends at that particular time and maybe politics isn’t mentioned over the dinner table.”

This is all very heart warming, but we should hope it is wrong.

There is good reason for there to be a bitter split over what has happened with the LIV tour, which is a Saudi event that is trying to buy its way to prominence.

The first problem is any effort to use megabucks upend an established circuit of competitions of great prestige, such as the Open or the other majors. Sport is not just about money.

But the much great problem is the sponsor. Saudi Arabia is a grossly repressive nation, that would have a long list of grievous rights abuses — including a revolting record on mass beheadings as a method of justice — even if it was not for the evil state sponsored murder of the journalist Jamal Khashoggi.

Graeme McDowell, one of the golfers to have joined LIV, is a figure of huge respect within golf. For us here in Northern Ireland, he is one of our sporting heroes. That record will never be taken away from him.

But he has got things wrong by joining such an amoral tour. His justification in an interview to BBC NI yesterday was confused and had self pity. “I’m trying to make a business decision for me and my family.”

But if he has not put millions aside after his hard earned and much deserved golfing success, then something has gone badly wrong with his finances. And if he has saved, then the highest bidder should surely not be a golfer’s consideration?