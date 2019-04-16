Media that crowed ‘Hail Assange’ now shout ‘Crucify him!’

Life is certainly strange.

I find myself unusually singing from the same hymn sheet as Jeremy Corbyn and the Labour front bench, as far as the treatment of Julian Assange is concerned.

Letter to the editor

I also find it ironic that this has happened at the start of holy week.

Assange, once the darling of the liberal media, was not unlike Jesus on Palm Sunday being hailed by an adoring crowd shouting “Hosanna” at every new Wikileaks revelation.

Now the same crowd, like the compliant mainstream media, before the end of the same week, are shouting “crucify him”.

I attach no notion of deity to Assange!

I merely note a kind of modern (ironic) parallel during this special week for the church.

Brian Gibson, Comber