MLA pay rise looks wrong in light of long absence of Stormont

Stormont has been down for three years, and yet MLAs are returning to a pay rise.

The reasons for the salary increase, from £49,500 to £50,500, are inflationary.

The £1,000 boost is a 2%uplift, which is not out of line with the increase in prices, nor with the sort of pay rises that are being granted in the private sector.

It looks terrible, however, given the scandalous way in which devolution has been out of action for three years.

The salary level itself is one that most workers can only dream of, approaching twice the average salary (the average salary in Northern Ireland is complicated figure, and varies depending on whether it is the mean or median, public or private sector, but it tends to be in the high £20,000s).

Naturally legislators are going to be paid above the average salary. It is, after all, a very important job. There are, for example, QCs or Cambridge law firsts who reject even the £200,000 that a high court judge earns annually as too little, so few tolerate who tolerate the much lower income of an MLA or MP, as Jim Allister and Nigel Dodds have both done. Politics should never be a field of work in which anyone can enrich themselves, but nor should it be a low paid profession.

It is the absence of Stormont that makes this increase seem inappropriate. The UK government was slow to cut MLA pay when the assembly was down, in the same way that it refused to move towards direct rule.

A Conservative and Unionist government did nothing to put pressure on Sinn Fein for its abuse of mandatory coalition in collapsing devolution. There is not even a mechanism to keep power sharing afloat if republicans ever do this again.

But there are still influential figures in this Tory government who know what nationalists are up to in Scotland and Northern Ireland. It is yet possible that they will find a way to ensure that the next time blackmail is applied, the process moves on without the blackmailer, and the other MLAs can get on with their jobs at their normal pay rate.