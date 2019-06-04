Monogamy has led to more loneliness

Rev Brian Kennaway in his opinion piece reminds us ‘There is nothing new under the sun’.

(I don’t get the uproar over Presbyterians’ gay stance, May 30)

Although obviously the author of Ecclesiastes had never heard of the internet.

His defence of Presbyterian orthodoxy is robust. My caveat is that Biblical certainty is always assumed when interpreted through human subjectivity which is claimed to be divinely inspired.

There are discrepancies in the four Gospels on divorce and remarriage which are reflected in different doctrines of contemporary Christian churches and sects.

There are often unintended consequences of Biblical sexual morality applied to evolved cultural practices and memes. The concept of marriage (one man, one woman) destroyed polygamous marriages in many parts of the world with consequential increase in the numbers of lonely bachelors and single women.

George McNally, Londonderry