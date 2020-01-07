Most people will think the world is a safer place without the Iranian general Qassem Soleimani

President Donald Trump is to be commended for having the leadership and political courage to authorise the military airstrikes which resulted in the death of Qassem Soleimani.

The leader of Iran’s Revolutionary Guard was regarded as a very dangerous terrorist who posed a threat to peace and stability in the Middle East and indeed the world.

Letter to the editor

While few political leaders have publicly supported President Trump for his decisive action, there has been little criticism of this action as most people take the simple view that the world is a safer place with the death of this individual, regardless of the manner in which he was killed.

As expected here in the UK, the Labour Leader Jeremy Corbyn and prospective Labour leadership candidate Emily Thornberry have opposed the actions of President Trump, claiming that this action will cause instability and greater problems in the Middle East.

These views still show that the Labour Party leadership have learned nothing from their general election defeat a few weeks ago and why they are totally unfit to be in government.

In the forthcoming US presidential election in November this year President Donald Trump is well placed to secure victory for a second term as he has kept his pledges in putting America First and safeguarding the lives of American citizens home and abroad and making America Great. This military strike which he ordered will be well supported by his voting base.

And just as it was important for the UK to elect Boris Johnson and a Conservative majority it is equally important that the United States re-elect Donald Trump for a second term in office, as opposed to any of the Democratic candidates who will be weak on terrorism, with left-wing liberal policies.

Walter Millar, Cookstown