Motorists must be made to think twice before speeding

I did not appreciate how bad the standard of driving is in Northern Ireland until I took up cycling: people pulling out in front of you, overtaking on a hill brow or bend, or speeding.

Speeding takes place even on country roads where you are still able to do 60mph.

Letter to the editor

It is time for the authorities not to call events caused by speed ‘accidents’.

If someone is killed, or kills someone through speeding, it should be recorded as breaking the law and highlighted as such.

I am not saying that someone cannot make an error of judgement, but when someone intentionally breaks the speed limit, drives under the influence of alcohol or drugs, or drives without care for others and causes a fatality, they should face the consequences.

Stiffer sentences must be imposed in the courts, and if they cause a fatality or badly injure anyone through breaking the law, they should be banned for life.

Too many families have been left heartbroken by drivers who think they are invincible.

It is time to make people think twice before breaking the law no matter how good a driver they believe themselves to be.

John Mulholland, Doagh