MPs’ pitiful approach to legacy needs to change after December 12

The PSNI is taking a number of legacy cases to the Supreme Court, and rightly so.

The main point in issue is the independence of the police to carry out some legacy related cases.

Those matters will be resolved by the UK’s most senior judges, who will decide it based upon their expert understanding of the law.

Without in any way prejudicing those hearings, there are other matters that an incoming government ought to be working to resolve on legacy in case the Supreme Court and other legal legacy cases are lost, as others to date have been.

The whole process has for several years been badly one sided against state forces who prevented civil war.

The extent of collusion has been relentlessly talked up by enemies of the state and apologists for terror, in an attempt to imply that state forces were murderously inclined, and thus the equivalent of terrorists (but in effect worse, because they did not adhere to higher standards expected of the state).

It is disproved by statistics that show the lack of intelligence of loyalists, who murdered 1,100 people, mostly because they were Catholic. Yet even a Tory and Unionist government since 2010 has failed to defend the UK’s record.

When Karen Bradley mangled the point about the overwhelmingly good record of security forces, she spent so much energy apologising and reassuring victims of the state that she potentially worsened the investigative imbalance.

Despite the relentless scrutiny this paper has given to fears that a mooted Historical Investigations Unit (HIU) in the legacy plan could itself turn against the state, there has been a pitiful response from MPs, who seem to think a moratorium on soldier prosecutions will resolve a much wider outrage.

The secretary of state after December 12 will lead the UK response to this scandal. If unionist MPs again hold the balance of power it should be clear that they will not back a government that gives republicans the legacy bodies they are demanding without reform of the proposed HIU.