My aunt and uncle were not killed in a war, they were murdered in the IRA campaign of sectarian hatred in Fermanagh

I write as one of a large number of people across this community who have had a loved one(s) murdered through terrorism.

In my case it was a beloved uncle and aunt, Tommy and Emily Bullock who were brutally murdered by the Provisional IRA in Derrylin as they watched the news one evening back in 1972.

Letter to the editor

I did not lose my aunt and uncle, no, rather they were stolen away from me and from our families through the brutal premeditated actions of Provisional IRA terrorists who inflicted a campaign of genocide upon the minority Protestant community of County Fermanagh.

They knew my uncle and aunt were not blessed with children and had gone well beyond the point of a bloodline following them.

I am also clear that the events of 8th November 1987 were an act of sectarian and ethnic motivated hatred, as were the intended attacks and probable massacre of children at Tullyhommon on the same day.

As the Enniskillen families stated in your newspaper (‘Our loved ones were not killed in war, they were civilians murdered by IRA terrorists,’ February 18), Denzil McDaniel’s comments were completely unhelpful, when he wrote: “... we cannot easily rule out the dreadful thought agents of the British State know what was going to happen and let it go ahead. In all honesty, in my opinion that is not only possible but, indeed likely.”

He later clarified his remarks, but he said what he said and needs to make account of that fact, instead of seeking to deflect responsibility for his words and actions.

Sinn Fein constantly demand human rights. The innocent victims,including my uncle and aunt, had the right to live stolen away from them.

It’s long since time that the relatively unaffected of The Troubles stood up for the genuine innocent victims within this community.

Our loved ones were not killed in a war, they did not die in a conflict, they were murdered as the result of a campaign of terrorism.

Dianne Woods, Enniskillen