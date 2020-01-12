Nationalist fervour is now at fever pitch in the Republic, which will help Sinn Fein

Sinn Fein leader Mary Lou McDonald (centre), deputy leader Michelle O'Neill (centre right) and party colleagues confirm on Friday they are going back into Stormont. "Their perpetual hammering at the door has paid off in spades" Photo: Brian Lawless/PA Wire
Guess how long it will take the Irish ‘language commissioner’ to gain legislative authority, with the approval of both governments and with a clearly dominant Sinn Fein pushing all the right buttons?

A united pan nationalist Ireland will soon follow!

Letter to the editor

Nationalist fervour is currently at fever pitch in the Republic.

I too thought the centre/right wing would hold the line, but it has given way at an alarming rate. Based on what is happening now, the future will be a cake-walk for Sinn Fein.

Their perpetual hammering at the door has paid off in spades.

Niall Ginty, Dublin 5