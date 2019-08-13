Nationalist plea to Michelle Gidernew: stand aside so there is a voice in parliament

As a nationalist in Fermanagh, I plead with Michelle Gildernew to resign your seat in parliament.

Your empty seat is denying nationalist a voice where it is currently needed most.

Sinn Fein’s whimpers from the side line are ineffective and helping the DUP and the Tories rip Ireland apart.

In the Fermanagh and South Tyrone by-election in April 1981, moderate nationalist stood aside to help Bobby Sands.

Now Sinn Fein must step aside and help give nationalist a voice.

A hard border may be a ballot box winner for both the DUP and Sinn Fein but a Boris border will cause unmeasurable hurting to each of your voters and all on the island of Ireland.

Every vote counts.

Please resign.

John Martin, Fermanagh