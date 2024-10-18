Belfast solicitor Neil Faris died on 13 October 2024 aged 73, after a long illness. He was an opponent of the Stormont House Agreement legacy proposals, which he felt were unbalanced against the security forces

​Neil Faris, a well-known and highly respected Belfast solicitor died on October 13, 2024 aged 73, after a long illness. He is survived by his wife Mary-Frances who was in his arms at the end, and his three brothers, George, Paul and John, a Presbyterian minister.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

​Neil was brought up in Belfast and educated at RBAI (Inst). He completed his studies in law at Trinity College Dublin before taking a master’s in international law at Cambridge.

He started his apprenticeship at Cleaver Fulton Rankin, one of Northern Ireland’s leading commercial firms, and was admitted as a solicitor in 1977. He rose through the ranks to become partner and then first managing partner at the firm.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Early on, he recognised the importance of environmental law and was a trustee of the UK Environmental Law Association, and a founding member of the NI Environmental and Planning Law Association.

After retiring in 2003, he continued to practice, particularly in the role of expert witness. This often involved advising the court on whether another solicitor had made a professional mistake in a conveyance – perhaps not something which would have endeared him to his colleagues!

Neil was appointed to the NI Law Commission when it was founded in 2007. The commission’s remit was making recommendations for law reform, a task he took to with intellectual rigour and good humour, alongside his practical commitment to making things better for people. He continued his environmental interest, leading a project on environmental law codification.

He also worked on the reform of business tenancies law, seeking to contribute to commercial vibrancy in Northern Ireland, balancing the rights of business tenants and their landlords. The opening quote of his report gave an appreciation of the role he saw law performing: “It is the mark of a civilised society that the law protects the weak from unwarranted harm inflicted by the strong”. The commission was put to sleep in 2015 due supposedly to budgetary pressure but he published papers with various academics resisting its closure. He was almost the last Belfast survivor of the Labour lawyer tradition.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Neil combined intellectual ability and curiosity with affability and a genuine interest in what other people were doing. Always an agreeable dinner companion, he was equally happy to discuss the nerdy minutiae of law reform or Northern Ireland politics.

He came from an academic family with roots in Caledon, Tyrone. His father John was a Professor of Logic and Metaphysics at Queen’s University, and mother Mary, a lecturer in Latin there. His uncle Sandy Faris was a distinguished composer whose best known work is the theme music to Upstairs Downstairs.

In the 1980s, he worked on an early Strasbourg case with Harold McCusker MP which was brought by the widow of a UDR man. It concerned a breach of the Article 2 right to life by the UK government in failing to protect the lives of part-time soldiers along the border. Sadly the European Court of Human Rights rejected the application which was the only non-nationalist one to be brought to Strasbourg. All breaches judged since have concerned ineffective UK investigations after deaths caused by the security forces - never the right to life of victims of terrorism.

He, like his mother, was a member of the Northern Ireland Labour Party and latterly alongside Brian Garrett and Erskine Holmes acted in a case against the Labour Party itself which refused to allow people from Northern Ireland to join. That party persists in a discriminatory refusal to allow candidates to run here. Neil, in his usual pro bono capacity, continued to advise on future legal aspects of the campaign for full Labour representation.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Rigorous on free speech issues, he was particularly exercised about a recent proposal by ‘progressive’ parties in Belfast City Council to restrict street preaching and ban political leafleting in the city centre.

Neil served on the government’s 2007-8 Bill of Rights Forum as a representative of the CBI. He wrote extensive advice for the forum on the danger of over-interpreting its Belfast Agreement remit. It had sought ideas on the particular circumstances of Northern Ireland that might need statutory protection. His advice went unheeded when the Northern Ireland Human Rights Commission finally proposed ‘an all-singing all-dancing’ rights plan. He consequently advised Daphne Trimble, a NIHRC member, on how to address the commission’s disastrous recommendations. They were, as he expected, rejected by the then Labour secretary of state, Shaun Woodward. That was the end of any chance of a Northern Ireland Bill of Rights.

Although not a member of the Ulster Unionist Party, he acted as a legal adviser to the party’s team during the Haass talks in 2013-14 on flags, parading and the past, producing extensive written advice. He was a vigorous opponent of the Stormont House Agreement legacy proposals, which he felt were unbalanced against the security forces, especially the creation of a parallel police force for the past. Its worst aspect was to be the introduction of a new non-crime requiring the investigation of alleged historic police misconduct, which would make it easy to reach negative findings against the RUC for Troubles failures that did not reach the criminal standard, while the IRA would not even be investigated for grievous crimes such as bombings that destroyed lives and livelihoods but did not actually kill anyone.

For nearly a decade we worked together on legacy issues. When the Malone House Group was formed due to concerns about such imbalances, Neil served on its panel of experts as one of two lawyers, alongside London barrister Austen Morgan. He produced numerous legal opinions (sometimes with Peter Smith KC), wrote critical articles for the News Letter and attended a large number of meetings with police, politicians, religious leaders and victims and veterans organisations, all this in the last three years despite his illness. Submissions were written for Strasbourg where the group was recognised as an NGO.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Neil knew his Irish history and was always keen to point out how amnesties have been a key part of Ireland’s political life since the Free State was founded.

His legal advice was practical and learned, but dogged and stern when necessary. He was always a principled believer that things had to be according to law, writing, “It should be fundamental that the law applies equally to all, that no-one is above the law and that no section of society has any special preference or status under the law.” For this reason he was a unique critic of victims’ justice as much as victors’ justice. So concerned was he about parts of the Legacy Bill that included failures in the Stormont House deal, he wrote a series of articles for the News Letter on its failure to protect the rights of those under investigation in the proposed arrangements, which would particularly disadvantage the security forces.

Neil’s funeral service was at Ardglass Presbyterian Church on Wednesday, October 16.

The church was packed to overflowing with his three brothers, friends, colleagues and neighbours.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The service was conducted by the Rev Owen Patterson who read the story of Neil’s life composed by his wife Mary-Frances. She told of their life together, before and after their marriage, and of his south Belfast childhood.

Neil was buried in the adjoining cemetery overlooking the sea and his beloved Coney Island.

His death is a great loss to us all.