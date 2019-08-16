Next year the Clydevalley band should wear RUC symbols on their shirts next year to remember these two innocent men in Londonderry

The media is full of comment about Bloody Sunday, the Parachute Regiment and the Apprentice Boys.

Is it lack of knowledge or deliberate misrepresentation that Sergeant Peter Gilgunn (a Roman Catholic from Co Cavan) and Constable Andrew Montgomery (a Protestant) are forgotten?

On January 27 1972 in the law abiding city of Londonderry they were not out on an illegal protest or rioting when PIRA ‘heroes’ shot them dead.

Bishop Neil Farren did not attend the funeral of Sergeant Gilgunn at Pennyburn.

In the light of these murders is it any wonder the Paras were expecting trouble?

We now know of at least one man (Martin McGuinness) who was ‘waving’ a submachine gun. Does anyone believe he was the only terrorist on that day and that no weapons were fired by them?

The two RUC men have been conveniently forgotten. I suggest the Clydevalley band wear RUC on their shirts next year to remember these two innocent men in Londonderry.

How could be that be offensive?

Lyle Cubitt, Ballymena