NHS waiting lists are worsened by a failure to embrace reform

A number cruncher has concluded that waiting times in Northern Ireland are the worst in Europe.

That might be strictly true, but it would seem hard to believe that Northern Ireland’s overall health service is worse than much poorer countries in eastern Europe, that have far worse welfare provision than the UK.

Even so, it is obvious that Northern Ireland has multiple pressures on its NHS and is under great strain, with appalling delays and waiting lists. Swathes of the workforce feel the need to go out on strike.

We need, however, to be honest about a fundamental reason why there is a near crisis in our healthcare: the Province has inefficient hospital provision that is a major drain on resources. There has been cross-party political reluctance to face up to that fact.

For 20 years, a number of expert reports, the first of them led by the hugely respected late Maurice Hayes, said that there are too many hospitals, and that healthcare standards would improve if there was a smaller number of expert centres.

Politicians then fear that enacting these findings, which are always the same, will lead to them being accused of cruelly closing hospitals. They find it easier to do popular things, offering freebies such as abolishing prescription charges, even for those who can afford them.

It has not been a story solely of cowardice. In the tail days of DUP-Sinn Fein rule, before Martin McGuinness died, there was a recognition of a need for action. Since republicans collapsed Stormont, however, it has been impossible for officials to take the steps that are needed.

We need political boldness. Money will be much more efficiently allocated if our elected representatives will listen to the experts, and explain to the public why all the main parties have agreed on the need for reform that will help patients.