Nigel Dodds: There will be no border in the Irish Sea

The DUP has made it clear for months that the EU’s interpretation of the back stop is not acceptable.

It would undermine Northern Ireland’s economic and political integrity, cutting us off from our largest market.

Letters

It has already been rejected by the government, the opposition and last week it was unanimously rejected by all parties in the House of Commons.

Business Leaders have been unambiguous in highlighting the economic damage that internal borders within the United Kingdom would cause.

Sinn Fein must answer why they are advocating for economic chaos in Northern Ireland.

In recent weeks our votes in the House of Commons have once again be critical. We will continue to use our influence to ensure the best possible outcome for all the people of Northern Ireland.

Whilst others are reduced to glorified lobbyists, we will ensure Northern Ireland’s voice is at the heart of government.

Sinn Fein can fly to Brussels, stand on picket lines in the rain and rehearse old sound bites all they like. It will not change the fact that their will be no border in the Irish Sea.

Nigel Dodds, MP, DUP deputy leader