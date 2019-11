So the intrepid Nigel Farage is not standing for election. What a leader.

What a distinctive quality this man has. You are in the trenches and about to go over the top when your fearless leader Nigel orders you to go first and he will follow when the battle is over.

Thankfully his stance only comes under the consideration of political cowardice. Something with which the main political parties in Northern Ireland are very familiar.

Wilson Burgess, Londonderry