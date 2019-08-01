NIO’s decision was spineless

The revelation that the NIO has banned all portraits of Her Majesty The Queen from their buildings is grossly offensive and disrespectful to many people here in Northern Ireland.

This spineless decision by NIO mandarins, and many others used to erode our British identity in this part of the United Kingdom, is the outworking of the so-called ‘equality agenda’ that lies at the heart of the Belfast Agreement, heralded as the ‘trojan horse’ to ‘break’ unionists by Gerry Adams.

The NIO has removed Royal images from Stormont House

For the last two years we have listened to republicans bleat about the lack of respect for Irish identity. Today (Wednesday) Irish language fundamentalists stand at Stormont to welcome our new Prime Minister with a banner that states ‘Rights, Respect and Recognition’.

They have all three yet, true to form, demand more. All the while, republicans seek to deny our rights as British citizens, show no respect for the British identity and our Head of State, and seek to strip away all symbols, emblems and other facets that recognise our constitutional status as British.

Unlike republicans, the unionist people of Northern Ireland will not take to the streets in protest at this shameful decision. Unlike Sinn Fein, we will not abdicate our responsibilities to deliver for Northern Ireland through democratic means in order to stand on streets corners waving placards and crying oppression. Yet this should not mask the grave offence taken at this decision, and the hurt and growing anger at the continuing ‘war on Britishness’ being exercised by republicans.

Often, we hear about a return to Stormont being a tough sell in republican communities. Be in no doubt, it is the same in unionist and loyalist heartlands.

Whether it be Mary Lou McDonald and her banner saying ‘England Get Out of Ireland’, or Sinn Féin councillor Catherine Nelson demanding the Secretary of State be ‘sent home’, it is becoming more and more difficult to believe that Sinn Fein are genuine in their commitment to sharing this place with their Uuionist neighbours.

Indeed DUP party leader Arlene Foster has raised the removal of portraits of Her Majesty The Queen with the Northern Ireland Secretary of State and the Prime Minister.

‘Rights, Respect and Recognition’ is the demand for Unionists too. The question and challenge are clear - is Sinn Fein capable of practicing that which they preach?

Paul Girvan MP

South Antrim