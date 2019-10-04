No Sinn Fein campaign for a public inquiry into the barbaric murder of Jean McConville

The BBC Spotlight specials have been uncomfortable viewing for many of those of us who lived through the Troubles.

A lot of the death and destruction has faded in the memory bank of many of us.

One of the events that recently featured on Spotlight was the IRA campaign of ‘disappearing’ people suspected of passing information to the security forces.

It highlighted the ruthlessness deployed by the IRA towards members of their own communities.

One of these cases that I found particularly heartbreaking was the execution of single parent Jean McConville.

You would have had to have a heart of stone not to be saddened and appalled at this act of cruel and premeditated murder that left a family of young children to fend for themselves without the love and care of a mother.

I think none of us are in any doubt who authorised this sub human action.

An earlier edition of the programme featured a republican activist who was interned and who subsequently became one of the so called hooded men.

After spending seven days in military custody he said to camera that he could not understand how any person could do to another person what was done to him. He lived to share his story. When his comments are placed against just one action of the IRA, the Jean McConville case, the irony is surely earth shattering?

Where is the SF campaign for a public inquiry into the barbaric murder of Mrs McConville?

Alan Chambers MLA, Ulster Unionist Party, North Down