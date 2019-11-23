No true unionist no matter their view on Brexit would vote for Sinn Fein

I read with astonishment the comments of Michelle Gildernew (November 18) that there may be unionists, especially farmers, who would contemplate voting for Sinn Fein/IRA.

I know that the Ulster Farmers Union have been less than helpful in stopping a border in the Irish Sea, rather than where it should be, when the European Union and the Republic demanded a border.

After the murderous IRA campaign along the Fermanagh border, surely it would be a step too far for any unionist to vote SF/IRA.

No true unionist no matter their view on Brexit would vote for a party that police said is run by the army council.

We have heard republicans moan about election banners, yet Sinn Fein will not condemn the shooting of Arlene Foster’s father or IRA murders.

John Mulholland, Doagh