Northern Ireland enjoys a cheerful visit from King Charles and Queen Camilla

News Letter editorial on Saturday March 22 2025:

​King Charles and Queen Camilla have ended a three-day visit to Northern Ireland.

​We were, in the media, led to believe that it was mainly a private visit, with a number of public engagements. Well if that is true then it shows you how dedicated that royal couple are to public service.

They attended multiple events in and outside Belfast on Wednesday. On Thursday, which was thought perhaps to be the day in which their schedule would be the lightest, they again took part in multiple engagements in the north of NI.

And then yesterday, before leaving the province, the king and queen were out in public again – this time to adoring crowds in Banbridge.

Critics of the royals say that they live in palaces and have a gilded life, but how many people would want the gruelling side to their lives? Charles and Camilla are now in their late 70s yet in event after event they smiled and laughed and talked to people and listened to their stories and watched their performances and their song. Never forget that if a royal so much as shows fleeting boredom or impatience or says a word out of place there will be someone to record it and their mishap will be cited decades hence. But that happens exceptionally rarely, and with some of the royals never.

Both the king and the Princess of Wales were treated for cancer last year, prompting fears that they might not again be able to take part in royal engagements. But they have done, and cheerfully. Never complaining. And look from our photographs how the people of Ulster appreciate it.

