Northern Ireland should grasp this opportunity from the prime minister

Northern Ireland has been given a great opportunity by Boris Johnson to become another ‘Singapore’.

NI is still in the UK, but with the privilege of being in the EU with an open border to both countries.

This means that any UK company manufacturing for the EU market can relocate to NI and distribute still from the UK to the EU openly an easily without the problem of a border.

The border is now down the Irish Sea with NI still in the EU customs block. Firms relocating will find NI has an intelligent work force, excellent schools, good technical colleges and top universities.

Housing good and less expensive than England. Open areas, good sports facilities, easy to move around, clean air.

NI and all the population should grasp this opportunity to expand and not listen to the negative side of the DUP.

They need to look forward to the future and grab this opportunity.

James Mackey, Bangor